Sammons Financial Group Appoints New Chief Distribution Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), is pleased to announce the promotion of Jerry Blair to chief distribution officer of the company’s life division. In his new role, Blair will oversee life sales distribution for SFG’s member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company® and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®. Blair, who has been with SFG for the past 13 years, previously held the position of vice president and chief distribution officer for Midland National.

In addition to Blair, two additional employees have been promoted to focus on sales for Midland National and North American. Ted Harris was appointed vice president, North American Distribution & Sales. He will oversee distribution strategy for North American sales. Michael Cox will lead the sales efforts for Midland National in his new role as vice president, Midland National Distribution & Sales. Both Harris and Cox report directly to Blair.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG’s member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company®, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and Sammons Institutional GroupSM offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

