SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of CURO Group Holdings Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 4, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of CURO Group Holdings Corp. ("CURO") (NYSE: CURO) between July 31, 2018 through and including October 24, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas. To obtain additional information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

On October 24, 2018, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and substantially reduced its guidance for full-year fiscal 2018. Upon this news, CURO stock fell from $22.87 on October 24, 2018 to $15.18 on October 25, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in CURO you have until February 4, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

