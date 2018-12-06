06/12/2018 22:09:26

SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program

Dallas, TX, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH.OB) (“SWK” or the “Company”), a life science focused specialty finance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $3,500,000 of the Company’s Common Stock from time to time until May 31, 2019 through a “10b5-1 trading plan” in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Repurchases pursuant to the program may not exceed an aggregate of approximately 3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock pursuant to the terms of the Stockholders’ Agreement by and among affiliates of Carlson Capital, LP and the Company dated August 18, 2014.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a number of factors, including the constraints specified in the 10b5-1 trading plan, price, and general market conditions.  Pursuant to such Board authority, the Company adopted a written trading plan today for the purpose of repurchasing shares of its Common Stock in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Purchases under the 10b5-1 trading plan could commence as early as December 7, 2018 provided that the purchase parameters set forth in the plan are met.

A trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 allows companies to repurchase shares at times when they might otherwise be prevented from doing so by securities laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. Repurchases made under the trading plan are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulations, as well as certain price, market, volume and timing constraints specified in the trading plan. Because repurchases under the trading plan are subject to such constraints, there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased under the trading plan.

Winston Black, Chief Executive Officer of SWK, commented, “We believe that the Company’s shares are undervalued, particularly compared to book value, and that repurchasing shares is in the best interests of our stockholders.  We believe the repurchase of our shares is an attractive use of our capital.”

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector.  SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK’s business partners and its investors.  SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company’s website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in SWK’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect the Company’s future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.  We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

# # #

CONTACT: SWK Investor Relations at (972) 687-7250 or investor.relations@swkhold.com.

SWK Holdings logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
19
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
05 Dec
GEN
Du ved af alle, at jeg ikke er ny her. Du gjorde fuldstændig nar af mig, da jeg købte 1.000 stk. Gen..
12
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12
03 Dec
CHR
Det danske aktiemarked har desværre udviklet sig til en pengemaskine for kapitalstærke spekulanter. ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims
5
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:39
Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for Next ULA Delta IV Heavy Mission
22:30
Sammons Financial Group Appoints New Chief Distribution Officer
22:23
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of CURO Group Holdings Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 4, 2019
22:20
AEON Global Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders until January 16, 2019
22:09
SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
22:00
Mark Holden of Koch Industries Presented with Charles Colson Award
22:00
U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Recent Well Results
22:00
Mesa Air Group Announces New Vice President of Maintenance
21:48
Petro Waste Environmental Receives Texas Mutual’s Platinum Safety Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 23:13:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-07 00:13:58 - 2018-12-06 23:13:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY