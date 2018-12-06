Taloflow Launches Real-Time AI Cloud Resource Management Software for AWS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) today announced that its portfolio company, Taloflow – an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner – has launched Tim, the Taloflow Instance Manager. Tim is an AI autopilot for cloud resource management that saves companies up to 40% on Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

Tim is a breakthrough software since more than 35% of public cloud spending is wasted on poor resource provisioning and obtuse pricing mechanics. This is huge waste given that public cloud services spending is expected to hit $277 billion in 2021 (International Data Corporation “IDC”). The unique application of AI manifested in Tim improves upon the human-led monitoring of resources by learning from the entire engineering team's input over time and adopting a precise understanding of the impact on the performance of cloud-based workloads and services.

“We’re proud of the Taloflow Instance Manager and all of us at Victory Square are thrilled with the strong market reception that Tim has received,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. “Victory Square continues its progressive focus on the global artificial intelligence market and the successful launch of Tim is a great step forward for Taloflow as a VST portfolio company.”

Tim works in real-time and through its AI model can calculate a company’s AWS spend by the minute. Tim monitors all the company’s AWS resources and workloads and provides tailored, actionable recommendations on cost savings through Slack.

“The Victory Square team has provided us with valuable counsel and guidance on growth,” said Louis-Victor Jadavji, CEO of Taloflow. “Their introductions have led to signing several mid-size and enterprise customers, key lead orders for our startup company. We are excited to continue to work with the growth advisors at Victory Square to bring AI to cloud compliance and security and create measurable impact in this significant market.”

Tim is currently in public beta and provides:

1. Automated discovery and cost tags for all AWS resources

2. Real-time AWS cost monitoring through AI cost model

3. Tailored, actionable recommendations on cost savings

Companies can apply to Tim’s beta program completely free of charge at: https://www.taloflow.ai/contact/

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact - Prit Singh

Email: prit@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 905-510-7636

Media Relations Contact –Howard Blank, Director Email: media@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-283-9166

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square Technologies (VST) is an accelerator with 20+ portfolio companies focused on emerging technologies such as: Blockchain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and VR/AR. We have a proven process for identifying and investing in extraordinary start-ups who are working on innovative and disruptive projects in every sector of the global economy, including Finance, Health, Real Estate, Insurance, Entertainment and Education. We use our experience, expertise and resources to help grow and scale these portfolio companies, which results in explosive returns for VST and its shareholders. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the acquisition of an interest in Limitless Blockchain and the timing, cost and terms thereof, the impact of the acquisition on the Company, the strategic direction of the Company, and its goal of broadening its portfolio of interests in innovative companies. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.