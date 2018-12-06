06/12/2018 00:29:02

Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims

PURCHASE, NY, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, is issuing the following statement in response to a report published today referencing an incident from 2016.

We take workplace conduct matters very seriously. The SIRF report contains several factual inaccuracies. When we were made aware of the allegations against Mark Hirschhorn in 2016, we engaged an outside law firm to investigate the claims. That investigation found violations solely of our workplace relationship policy, and our board of directors took swift and appropriate disciplinary action to address the violations. This matter was handled in a prompt, thorough and fair manner. We are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, respectful work environment where all individuals are treated fairly and equally.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 125 countries and in more than 20 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Shahed Larson

Brunswick Group

212-333-3810

slarson@brunswickgroup.com

Courtney McLeod

Teladoc Health

203-253-3257

cmcleod@teladoc.com

