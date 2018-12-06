06/12/2018 00:38:16

Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that, within an ongoing investigation into allegations involving payments purportedly made to Argentine government officials (known as the “Notebooks Case”), the Argentine prosecutors involved in that investigation have appealed the preliminary decision (“auto de procesamiento”) issued by the Argentine investigating judge on November 27 and have requested that all individuals included in that decision, including Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca, be subject to preventive detention.  The prosecutors’ request does not constitute an order and does not have any immediate effect.  Any such order can only be issued by a court, and the court of appeals is expected to consider the prosecutors’ request at the time it considers the investigating judge’s decision and the appeals against it, including Mr. Rocca’s appeal. 

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna     

Tenaris

 1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com

 

