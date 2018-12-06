PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, December 6
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|06 December 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|119,525
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|24.7000
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|24.3500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|24.4953
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,190,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,190,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
06 December 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
5052
24.45
16:29:04
London Stock Exchange
2570
24.45
16:28:44
London Stock Exchange
3096
24.40
16:27:27
London Stock Exchange
3043
24.40
16:22:04
London Stock Exchange
2951
24.35
16:20:16
London Stock Exchange
553
24.45
16:10:21
London Stock Exchange
1000
24.45
16:09:20
London Stock Exchange
1308
24.45
15:45:37
London Stock Exchange
2951
24.45
15:45:37
London Stock Exchange
2953
24.50
14:59:32
London Stock Exchange
3257
24.50
14:51:37
London Stock Exchange
3131
24.50
14:42:44
London Stock Exchange
3035
24.50
14:34:57
London Stock Exchange
3039
24.50
14:28:36
London Stock Exchange
2932
24.50
14:19:29
London Stock Exchange
2820
24.50
14:10:47
London Stock Exchange
2818
24.50
14:01:17
London Stock Exchange
2925
24.50
13:54:05
London Stock Exchange
3065
24.50
13:44:26
London Stock Exchange
3048
24.50
13:30:40
London Stock Exchange
2782
24.50
13:19:30
London Stock Exchange
2792
24.50
13:08:57
London Stock Exchange
3078
24.50
12:56:36
London Stock Exchange
3086
24.50
12:45:37
London Stock Exchange
3086
24.50
12:45:37
London Stock Exchange
2051
24.45
12:26:33
London Stock Exchange
2781
24.45
11:57:57
London Stock Exchange
2991
24.45
11:43:25
London Stock Exchange
2793
24.45
11:24:43
London Stock Exchange
2973
24.45
11:24:43
London Stock Exchange
1024
24.45
11:15:02
London Stock Exchange
2059
24.45
11:06:17
London Stock Exchange
10053
24.45
10:50:38
London Stock Exchange
3294
24.50
10:49:49
London Stock Exchange
3578
24.55
10:38:25
London Stock Exchange
2798
24.60
10:27:48
London Stock Exchange
437
24.60
10:27:48
London Stock Exchange
3191
24.65
10:19:07
London Stock Exchange
3046
24.65
10:19:07
London Stock Exchange
1934
24.65
10:19:07
London Stock Exchange
1123
24.65
10:10:50
London Stock Exchange
3028
24.70
09:24:05
London Stock Exchange
