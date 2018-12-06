06/12/2018 18:02:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:06 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):119,525
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.4953

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,190,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,400,190,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

5052

24.45

16:29:04

London Stock Exchange

2570

24.45

16:28:44

London Stock Exchange

3096

24.40

16:27:27

London Stock Exchange

3043

24.40

16:22:04

London Stock Exchange

2951

24.35

16:20:16

London Stock Exchange

553

24.45

16:10:21

London Stock Exchange

1000

24.45

16:09:20

London Stock Exchange

1308

24.45

15:45:37

London Stock Exchange

2951

24.45

15:45:37

London Stock Exchange

2953

24.50

14:59:32

London Stock Exchange

3257

24.50

14:51:37

London Stock Exchange

3131

24.50

14:42:44

London Stock Exchange

3035

24.50

14:34:57

London Stock Exchange

3039

24.50

14:28:36

London Stock Exchange

2932

24.50

14:19:29

London Stock Exchange

2820

24.50

14:10:47

London Stock Exchange

2818

24.50

14:01:17

London Stock Exchange

2925

24.50

13:54:05

London Stock Exchange

3065

24.50

13:44:26

London Stock Exchange

3048

24.50

13:30:40

London Stock Exchange

2782

24.50

13:19:30

London Stock Exchange

2792

24.50

13:08:57

London Stock Exchange

3078

24.50

12:56:36

London Stock Exchange

3086

24.50

12:45:37

London Stock Exchange

3086

24.50

12:45:37

London Stock Exchange

2051

24.45

12:26:33

London Stock Exchange

2781

24.45

11:57:57

London Stock Exchange

2991

24.45

11:43:25

London Stock Exchange

2793

24.45

11:24:43

London Stock Exchange

2973

24.45

11:24:43

London Stock Exchange

1024

24.45

11:15:02

London Stock Exchange

2059

24.45

11:06:17

London Stock Exchange

10053

24.45

10:50:38

London Stock Exchange

3294

24.50

10:49:49

London Stock Exchange

3578

24.55

10:38:25

London Stock Exchange

2798

24.60

10:27:48

London Stock Exchange

437

24.60

10:27:48

London Stock Exchange

3191

24.65

10:19:07

London Stock Exchange

3046

24.65

10:19:07

London Stock Exchange

1934

24.65

10:19:07

London Stock Exchange

1123

24.65

10:10:50

London Stock Exchange

3028

24.70

09:24:05

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
19
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
05 Dec
GEN
Du ved af alle, at jeg ikke er ny her. Du gjorde fuldstændig nar af mig, da jeg købte 1.000 stk. Gen..
12
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12
03 Dec
CHR
Det danske aktiemarked har desværre udviklet sig til en pengemaskine for kapitalstærke spekulanter. ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
2
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
5
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:39
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update
18:37
Fourth Year Running Mimecast Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Information Archiving
18:34
Completion of Wellesley Sports Center Slated for Spring 2019
18:31
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Harvey Steele as Head of Intermediary Distribution
18:30
H&R Block Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Engagement
18:28
Transaction in Own Shares
18:12
VITALIBIS, INC. Announces CEO Shareholder Letter
18:11
Lakeshore Recycling Systems, City of DeKalb Partner to Reuse Leaves for Local Farmers
18:05
El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 19:28:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-06 20:28:49 - 2018-12-06 19:28:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY