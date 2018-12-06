Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 06 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 119,525 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.7000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.4953

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,190,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,190,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5052 24.45 16:29:04 London Stock Exchange 2570 24.45 16:28:44 London Stock Exchange 3096 24.40 16:27:27 London Stock Exchange 3043 24.40 16:22:04 London Stock Exchange 2951 24.35 16:20:16 London Stock Exchange 553 24.45 16:10:21 London Stock Exchange 1000 24.45 16:09:20 London Stock Exchange 1308 24.45 15:45:37 London Stock Exchange 2951 24.45 15:45:37 London Stock Exchange 2953 24.50 14:59:32 London Stock Exchange 3257 24.50 14:51:37 London Stock Exchange 3131 24.50 14:42:44 London Stock Exchange 3035 24.50 14:34:57 London Stock Exchange 3039 24.50 14:28:36 London Stock Exchange 2932 24.50 14:19:29 London Stock Exchange 2820 24.50 14:10:47 London Stock Exchange 2818 24.50 14:01:17 London Stock Exchange 2925 24.50 13:54:05 London Stock Exchange 3065 24.50 13:44:26 London Stock Exchange 3048 24.50 13:30:40 London Stock Exchange 2782 24.50 13:19:30 London Stock Exchange 2792 24.50 13:08:57 London Stock Exchange 3078 24.50 12:56:36 London Stock Exchange 3086 24.50 12:45:37 London Stock Exchange 3086 24.50 12:45:37 London Stock Exchange 2051 24.45 12:26:33 London Stock Exchange 2781 24.45 11:57:57 London Stock Exchange 2991 24.45 11:43:25 London Stock Exchange 2793 24.45 11:24:43 London Stock Exchange 2973 24.45 11:24:43 London Stock Exchange 1024 24.45 11:15:02 London Stock Exchange 2059 24.45 11:06:17 London Stock Exchange 10053 24.45 10:50:38 London Stock Exchange 3294 24.50 10:49:49 London Stock Exchange 3578 24.55 10:38:25 London Stock Exchange 2798 24.60 10:27:48 London Stock Exchange 437 24.60 10:27:48 London Stock Exchange 3191 24.65 10:19:07 London Stock Exchange 3046 24.65 10:19:07 London Stock Exchange 1934 24.65 10:19:07 London Stock Exchange 1123 24.65 10:10:50 London Stock Exchange 3028 24.70 09:24:05 London Stock Exchange

-ends-