UPDATE -- Immune Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Meeting adjourned in order to gather additional votes

FORT LEE, N.J., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB; IMNP) (“Immune” or the “Company”) a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases, announced today that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, held on December 5, 2018, was adjourned until December 19, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Adjourned Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company’s counsel, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, at One Lowenstein Drive, Roseland, New Jersey 07068.

A quorum was present for the authorization of the Special Meeting, as more than one-third of the issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote as of the record date were represented in person or by proxy. The stockholders entitled to vote approved the proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting (Proposal 2) to solicit additional proxies in the event that there were not sufficient proxies to approve Proposal 1, the proposal to amend the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. There were approximately 22.1 million shares voted in favor of Proposal 1 and 8.1 million shares voted against, with 1.1 million abstaining.

Immune will continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period of the adjournment. Only stockholders of record on the record date of November 5, 2018 are entitled and are being requested to vote. No further action is required by any stockholder who has submitted his or her proxy card or otherwise voted. The Company’s Board of Directors and management respectfully request all such holders as of the record date who have not yet voted their shares to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Tony Fiorino, MD, PhD, President and interim Chief Executive Officer of Immune, commented, “We are grateful for the participation we have seen thus far, which strongly supports the necessary increase in authorized shares. Unfortunately, not achieving the vote today does very likely expose the company to meaningful financial damages because we cannot issue shares to holders of our convertible securities who may wish to convert. Also, it may not be clear to our shareholders that the receipt of the remaining $3 million in funding from our October financing is dependent upon the increase in authorized shares, because our registration statement that was filed on November 21 cannot become effective until we have enough shares authorized. We hope to use the intervening two weeks to work on allowing our ex-US shareholders a chance to vote their shares, which I believe is an important goal that was not afforded to them at yesterday’s meeting.”

Shareholders may use their existing proxy to vote. Please see our definitive proxy statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for instructions on how to vote your shares of common stock. Shareholders with any questions or in need of assistance in submitting a proxy or voting their shares, may contact Okapi Partners LLC at the address and telephone number set forth below:

Okapi Partners LLC

1212 Avenue of the Americas, 24th Floor, New York, New York 10036

(888) 785-6707

Important Information

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Immune has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to its stockholders a proxy statement in connection with the Special Meeting, and advises its stockholders to read the proxy statement and any and all supplements and amendments thereto because they contain important information. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Immune with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

