Velocity Technology Solutions Wins Prestigious Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year — North America in Applications Unlimited Cloud

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle awarded Velocity Technology Solutions, a global leader in enterprise workload cloud managed services and a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), with its 2018 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year – North America in Applications Unlimited Cloud.

The award recognizes Velocity for its commitment to deliver innovative, specialized solutions and services based on Oracle software and hardware. The award encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle’s products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business potential.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Oracle,” said Keith Angell, CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions. “Migrating and managing customer applications in the cloud is at the core of Velocity’s expertise. We are honored by our valuable and long-term relationship with Oracle, and look forward to our mutual continued success as we run our customers’ mission-critical applications in the Oracle Cloud.”

Velocity manages enterprise workloads — including Oracle’s JD Edwards, Oracle’s PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle Hyperion — across global hybrid environments, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Velocity’s global cloud offerings. As a trusted cloud advisor and managed services partner, Velocity serves more than 420 enterprise customers.

"We congratulate Velocity Technology Solutions for its dedication to migrating customer workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Dale Weideling, vice president, NAS Alliances and Channels. “The Specialized Partner of the Year Award reflects Velocity’s commitment to providing its Oracle customers with outstanding services that enable them to digitally transform and achieve strategic outcomes. We are especially proud to continue supporting Velocity’s continuous pursuit of Innovation.”

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity Technology Solutions (www.VelocityCloud.com), the global enterprise workload cloud managed services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company’s portfolio includes enterprise workload cloud migration and management services, with advanced data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity’s expertise in managing leading ERP applications, leveraging the patented Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers optimized availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program -- an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partners.

