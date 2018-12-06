VITALIBIS, INC. Announces CEO Shareholder Letter

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALIBIS, INC. (OTC: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich (PCR) products, along with safe personal care and certified organic nutritional products, today announced a letter to shareholders from the Company's President and CEO, Steven Raack, to provide an update on the Company's business activities.

Dear fellow shareholder:

For the last 2 quarters of 2018 we have engaged in a new chapter for Vitalibis. We moved from a “Vitalibis endeavors…” to a “Vitalibis is…” company. During the last 6 months many things have kicked off.

Phase 1, version 1 of our website launched

Our first two wellness products landed in our warehouse and began shipping

Our first batch of full spectrum, Phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) powder shipped

We began selling product through our Professional Program

Our Ambassador Program launched and our numbers are growing

We achieved 2 consecutive quarters with increasing revenue.

Our social mission in all 4 categories of AIR LAND WATER PEOPLE launched

Our Regional Sales Managers are engaging new Ambassadors and customers

It was a great thing to experience. All of our technology investment including Order, Ship and Pay processes worked with relatively no glitches. Whew. Great appreciation to all of our team members for making everything happen.

Let me provide some backstory. We’ve been working hard since Fall 2017. That’s when we decided to formalize our team around the vision and mission of Vitalibis. Fall 2017 focused on prepping our public company and developing our products. Winter 2017-2018 focused on defining our brand and our technology. And Spring 2018 focused on fundraising and preparing everything for launch. It’s been a super busy, but rewarding 12-months.

Since we are a very new brand, I will share our business metrics in 2019. I do look forward to sharing more as we grow. For now, I’d like to share more of why we started Vitalibis in the first place.

Over 4 years, when I was the COO for a skincare and cosmetics company, a colleague of mine informed me about the human Endocannabinoid System (CS). “What?” was my initial reaction. I had never heard of this system before. It took me months to learn how to even pronounce it. But as I learned of its extreme importance to balanced health, I became increasingly more intrigued. A healthy ECS is key for homeostasis.

See, my colleague knew that my oldest daughter, Julia, had special needs. She also knew that I was frustrated with having to give her a daily cocktail of pharmaceutical drugs. Drugs were prescribed to try and treat her symptoms, but they weren’t focused on solving her underlying challenges.

By researching the Endocannabinoid System, I learned about cannabis oil and helping to supplement the ECS with plant based phyto-cannabinoids. At first, I was put off by the thought of giving our daughter cannabis oil. It didn’t seem right or appropriate.

The summer that followed changed things. I worked from home a lot that summer and saw first-hand the challenges my daughter pushed through each day. I realized that she was continuously unbalanced. I thought to myself, “I wonder if Julia ever experiences homeostasis?”

That kicked started a deep dive of cannabis oil research. Tons of google searches, lots of phone calls, I attended several special needs conferences, etc. It was amazing to learn about the experiences and opinions of a diverse set of people.

My wife and I finally decided to try a cannabis oil with Julia. It changed her life and our lives forever.

But the process was far from perfect. Having a strong background in skincare and nutritional manufacturing, I knew what to look for with respect to quality and label compliance. The oils we were giving to Julia were inconsistent and I began to trust the sourcing.

I once again jumped in to learn more. This was an oil I was giving my daughter, so it had to be incredibly safe. I discovered the cannabis oil landscape was fragmented and immature. There were minimal standards and few extractors had Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) experience or knowledge.

I felt like I was called to create a premium, trusted brand that was centered around the best, safest and most effective cannabis oils in the industry. It took many trips, sampled many oils and learned even more about the oil. In Fall 2017 I was introduced to an extractor who used bursts of heat to extract their oil vs harsh chemicals (e.g., butane, hexane) or super critical CO2.

This got my attention immediately. The harsh chemicals did not fit our safe, premium vision.

I asked for a sample and was blown away. Many times, I wanted to spit out oil samples, but this time was different. The oil tasted great and I actually felt a difference. After some due diligence it was clear that this extractor was the one to partner with to build Vitalibis. We could not be happier with them as a partner.

Finding the best cannabis oil on the market was a critical predecessor to pulling the team together. So, in Fall 2017, I shared my vision and mission with a few key people. All ethical, smart, experienced people that I wanted to build Vitalibis with. The excitement was immediate, so we got to work.

Hope this letter has helped give a different perspective about Vitalibis. We are just getting started and look forward to sharing more of our strategies with you. We are excited to bring more incredible products to market and share some of the amazing things we are working on.

At Vitalibis we think big. We plan smart. And we execute the details. Honored to have you on Team Vitalibis and look forward to connecting soon. Be well.

Steve

For further information please visit our website at: https://www.vitalibis.com/

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich (PCR) hemp products, along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one - empowering our people and social mission powered ecosystem.

For additional information, www.vitalibis.com

Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

Info@vitalibis.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.