06/12/2018 18:31:21

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Harvey Steele as Head of Intermediary Distribution

DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is pleased to announce that Harvey Steele joined us on Dec. 3 as our new Head of Intermediary Distribution.

Mr. Steele brings 15+ years of asset management expertise, having successfully led business strategy, generated sales growth and managed distribution teams across multiple channels. Most recently, Mr. Steele served as Managing Director – National Sales Manager at New York Life Mainstay Investments where he led the retail distribution channel. “We are thrilled to welcome Harvey to the Westwood team as we continue our focus on distributing high conviction, outcome oriented strategies that can help clients navigate increasingly volatile markets,” said Steve Paddon, Head of Institutional Sales and Service.

Mr. Steele earned his BA in Economics and Management from Albion College and holds FINRA Series 7, 66 & 24 licenses.

For additional information, please contact Sheana Suek at 214-756-6900.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $20.8 billion in assets under management, of which $3.5 billion are in values-based and socially responsible investment mandates as of September 30, 2018. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

 

WHG Logo.jpg

