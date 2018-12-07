Boston Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Sales of Sugardown® in Asia

LAWRENCE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “BTI”) (OTCQB: BTHE), an innovator in the design, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics as an adjunct therapy for diabetes, launches an initial sale of product in Myanmar and test market in China. Newly manufactured Sugardown® chewable tablets have been received in China and are due for shipment and sale to China Mainland in the next two weeks. The shipment of 6,000 units for Myanmar is planned for release and dispatch in the coming week. This may be a substantial contribution of up to $310,000 to support the Company from its Asian Partner.

The platform for these sales takes advantage of “WeChat”, the significant social commerce platform and the cross border bonded warehouse infrastructure unique to China. As the Company develops access to the “WeChat” users, restructuring of clinical development support in the USA will be performed.

CEO, Carl W Rausch, commented on the support for the on-going US based Phase 2 clinical trial in 3 recruiting sites in the USA. “We are revisiting our longer-term goals focusing on our portfolio given the revenue stream from Sugardown® sales in Asia. We have reduced operational costs in the USA to a minimum and have also moved manufacturing capacity under the control of our Asian partner. We are currently launching a new communication network with Microcap Headlines and we will approach a new campaign to bring awareness to the on-going advancement of Boston Therapeutics.”

About Boston Therapeutics, Inc. www.bostonti.com

Boston Therapeutics, headquartered in Lawrence, MA (OTCQB: BTHE) is an innovator in design, development and commercialization of novel non-systemic compounds to treat diabetes and diabetes related complications. The company has proprietary compounds based on glucose chemistry, peptide chemistry and protein conjugates.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future; risks associated with obtaining regulatory approval of our products; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Boston Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

