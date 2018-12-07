07/12/2018 18:26:20

Boston Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Sales of Sugardown® in Asia

LAWRENCE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “BTI”) (OTCQB: BTHE), an innovator in the design, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics as an adjunct therapy for diabetes, launches an initial sale of product in Myanmar and test market in China. Newly manufactured Sugardown® chewable tablets have been received in China and are due for shipment and sale to China Mainland in the next two weeks. The shipment of 6,000 units for Myanmar is planned for release and dispatch in the coming week. This may be a substantial contribution of up to $310,000 to support the Company from its Asian Partner.

The platform for these sales takes advantage of “WeChat”, the significant social commerce platform and the cross border bonded warehouse infrastructure unique to China. As the Company develops access to the “WeChat” users, restructuring of clinical development support in the USA will be performed.

CEO, Carl W Rausch, commented on the support for the on-going US based Phase 2 clinical trial in 3 recruiting sites in the USA. “We are revisiting our longer-term goals focusing on our portfolio given the revenue stream from Sugardown® sales in Asia. We have reduced operational costs in the USA to a minimum and have also moved manufacturing capacity under the control of our Asian partner. We are currently launching a new communication network with Microcap Headlines and we will approach a new campaign to bring awareness to the on-going advancement of Boston Therapeutics.”

About Boston Therapeutics, Inc.  www.bostonti.com 

Boston Therapeutics, headquartered in Lawrence, MA (OTCQB: BTHE) is an innovator in design, development and commercialization of novel non-systemic compounds to treat diabetes and diabetes related complications.  The company has proprietary compounds based on glucose chemistry, peptide chemistry and protein conjugates. 

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future; risks associated with obtaining regulatory approval of our products; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Boston Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Boston Therapeutics, Inc.

Stephen A. Spanos, Finance 

Phone: 603-935-9799

Email: stephen.spanos@bostonti.com 

www.bostonti.com

bost therap logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
32
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:24
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Aphria Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:20
Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations
19:17
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, GOOG, NKTR and RYAAY
19:16
LA Gateway Partners achieves financial close on LAX Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC) project
19:15
Student-Run Coffee Shop Celebrates Public Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting
19:13
Green Street Power Partners breaks ground on the largest community solar project in New York totaling 5.544 MW
19:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, MGI and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 84/18
19:02
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC EIX MDR TX MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 19:44:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-07 20:44:35 - 2018-12-07 19:44:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY