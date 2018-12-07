Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Encourages CURO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) securities between July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 4, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued false and misleading statements, including ongoing financial guidance, relating to CURO’s efforts to transition its Canadian inventory of products from “Single-Pay Loans” to “Open-End Loans.” Specifically, defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with the transition was having on the company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year company guidance. The truth was revealed after the market closed on October 24, 2018, when the company announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and substantially reduced its guidance for full-year fiscal 2018.

On this news, CURO’s share price fell by more than 34%, closing at $15.18 on October 25, 2018.

