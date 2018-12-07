Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of ARRIS International plc, Athenahealth, Inc., and iPass Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

ARRIS International plc (NYSE: ARRS)

Buyer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 8, 2018 and valued at $7.4 billion, ARRIS stockholders will receive $31.75 in cash for each share of ARRIS common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether ARRIS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the ARRIS investigation go to: https://bespc.com/arrs/.

Athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN)

Buyer: Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 12, 2018 and valued at $5.7 billion, Athenahealth stockholders will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Athenahealth common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Athenahealth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Athenahealth investigation go to: https://bespc.com/athn/.

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS)

Buyer: Pareteum Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 12, 2018, iPass stockholders will receive 1.17 shares of Pareteum for each share of iPass common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether iPass and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the iPass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ipas/ .

