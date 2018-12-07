Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Esterline Technologies Corporation, Imperva, Inc., and Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL)

Buyer: TransDigm Group Incorporated

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $4 billion, Esterline stockholders will receive $122.50 in cash for each share of Esterline common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Esterline and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Esterline investigation go to: https://bespc.com/esl/ .

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV)

Buyer: Thoma Bravo, LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 10, 2018 and valued at $2.1 billion, Imperva stockholders will receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Imperva and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Imperva investigation go to: https://bespc.com/impv/ .

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO)

Buyer: MKS Instruments, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 30, 2018 and valued at $1 billion, Electro stockholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Electro common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Electro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Electro Scientific investigation go to: https://bespc.com/esio/ .

