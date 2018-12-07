07/12/2018 22:05:00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Aurora, IL, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about January 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2018.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators and industrial wood preservation industry. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This news release may include statements that constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements include statements related to: future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industry and markets in which the company participates; the company’s management; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; regulatory or legislative activity, including the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“tax reform”) in December 2017 in the United States; product performance; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; the company’s supply chain; the financial conditions of the company’s customers; natural disasters; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities; uses and investment of the company’s cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; the company’s capital structure; the company’s current or future tax rate, including the effects of tax reform in the U.S.; and the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described from time to time in Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the SEC, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described by these forward-looking statements. In particular, see "Risk Factors" in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, filed with the SEC. Cabot Microelectronics assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information.

Colleen Mumford

Director of Investor Relations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600

