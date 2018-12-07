CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Sugarmade, Inc. Benefiting from Positive Attitude Toward Hemp

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Hemp Industry Sees Profitable Harvest as Farm Bill Approaches Finale,” featuring Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD).

Sugarmade is among the companies benefiting from Kentucky’s positive attitude towards hemp. The business has invested $1 million in Kentucky hemp company Hempistry to support its high-grade hemp operation for the U.S. market. Harvest of this year’s crop has recently started, following a test harvest of samples by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), and the company is inviting interested parties to place bids on the crop. With demand for hemp rising, Hempistry’s legally grown, CBD-rich crop is likely to be in high demand. Companies that have made strong investments in hemp cultivation, such as Sugarmade, will gain considerably from hemp’s ascendancy, to the benefit of managers and common share investors. Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade, commented, “Demand for industrial hemp and products derived from hemp is soaring with no let up in sight. We expect our direct investment into Hempistry to be accretive to common shareholders, and our supply agreement to be lucrative. All of us at Sugarmade see a tremendous opportunity to become a supplier to this fast-growing sector.”

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade’s brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions. For more information on the company’s products, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

