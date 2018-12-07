Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSE:NSU), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSE:NSU) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Comcast's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Comcast reported revenue of $22,135.00MM vs $21,081.00MM (up 5.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.56 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Comcast reported revenue of $84,526.00MM vs $80,403.00MM (up 5.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.82 vs $1.80 (up 167.78%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.77 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

AVNET, INC. (AVT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avnet's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Avnet reported revenue of $5,089.88MM vs $4,660.94MM (up 9.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.48 (up 52.08%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Avnet reported revenue of $19,036.89MM vs $17,439.96MM (up 9.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.30 vs $4.13. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.53 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2019.

NIKE, INC. (NKE) REPORT OVERVIEW

NIKE's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, NIKE reported revenue of $9,948.00MM vs $9,070.00MM (up 9.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.58 (up 18.97%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, NIKE reported revenue of $36,397.00MM vs $34,350.00MM (up 5.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $2.56 (down 53.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Based on 13 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.12 and is expected to report on June 27th, 2019.

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC (HMNY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Helios and Matheson Analytics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Helios and Matheson Analytics reported revenue of $81.34MM vs $1.17MM (up 6,834.29%) and basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$5.79. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Helios and Matheson Analytics reported revenue of $10.44MM vs $6.76MM (up 54.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4,365.00 vs -$685.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED (DGX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Quest Diagnostics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Quest Diagnostics reported revenue of $1,889.00MM vs $1,856.00MM (up 1.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $1.18 (up 32.20%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Quest Diagnostics reported revenue of $7,709.00MM vs $7,515.00MM (up 2.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.63 vs $4.58 (up 22.93%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.62 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD (NSU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nevsun Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Nevsun Resources reported revenue of $71.61MM vs $71.04MM (up 0.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nevsun Resources reported revenue of $289.40MM vs $230.71MM (up 25.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs -$0.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.04 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

