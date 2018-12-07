07/12/2018 18:30:58

CTI’s CEO Mo Kasti to Sign His Latest Book on Engagement at IHI National Forum Dec. 11

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI Physician Leadership Institute’s CEO, Mo Kasti, will be on hand to sign his latest book Beyond Physician Engagement at the National Forum on Quality Improvement in Healthcare on December 11th.

The forum will be held in Orlando, Florida from December 10th–12th. Visit www.ihi.org to get your tickets today! 

Active Physician engagement in healthcare is a mere 10 percent. Physician Engagement is critical in Improving Healthcare Quality and Safety. It can improve clinical outcomes, boost patient experience and safety scores, and promote a positive culture throughout the organization. Engagement can simply save lives.

We have been approaching engagement in healthcare all wrong.

Engagement is not a metric. It is a reciprocal commitment we make to each other as professionals,” says Mo Kasti.

Marshall Goldsmith, #1 Executive Coach and NY Times Best Seller said:

Mo has cracked the code on physician engagement. The evidence is clear, increased engagement leads to better clinical outcomes. Weaving together the art of leadership, neuroscience, and communication, Mo has created a methodology that, if adopted, could quite literally save lives.”

Mo Kasti is a distinguished author, thinker, speaker, strategy advisor and family man. His passion and expertise centers around helping executive and clinical leaders elevate their thinking in times of transformation and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. When terrains are shifting, and outcomes are uncertain, Mo is uniquely equipped to help leaders think outside the box. He is sought after for his expertise in strategy, innovation, growth, and organizational renewal.

Beyond Physician Engagement is now available on Amazon. If you have any questions reach out to Mallory LaGasse at mlagasse@ctileadership.com.

