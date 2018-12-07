Data443 Partners with Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc.

New Reseller Agreement Builds Data443’s Market Coverage Among

Fortune 500 Companies Doing Business in the

Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security company, announced today that Data443 has signed a reseller agreement with Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc., a major player in the telecom market and a leading provider of voice, data center, and security solutions to over 1,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 500 companies operating in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. One of several new reseller partnerships recently announced by the Company, this agreement bolsters Data443’s worldwide reach specifically within the Caribbean market and among the Fortune 500 served by Cortelco.

“Cortelco Systems has over 50 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and provides an array of technology and security solutions that deliver sustainable competitive advantages for its customers,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. “The Data443 product portfolio complements and enhances the solutions and services Cortelco provides and will enable better security for their customers’ valuable data assets. We look forward to working with the Cortelco management team to serve their current customers and the growing Caribbean market.”

According to a recent economic survey released by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow one and a half percent on average in 2018, driven by domestic demand, private consumption, and increased investment. With this growth, the demand for data security and privacy solutions is expanding, especially in light of increased risk for data breaches and the global trend toward tighter compliance regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

“Data443 delivers a level of control and ease over data compliance, privacy, and security that we are excited to share with our customers,” said Juan Carlos Ramos, CEO & President at Cortelco. “Many of our customers are seeking to improve their ability to protect and manage their data assets. Data443 offers solutions to do this seamlessly within existing infrastructures and with time and cost advantages that other product solutions don’t provide.”

Data443 delivers industry-leading, next-generation cybersecurity products and services – including the award-winning data classification and governance technology ClassiDocs™ and the ARALOC™ enterprise cloud-based data storage, protection, and workflow automation platform. These solutions are purpose-built to deliver industry-leading, next-generation data security and ensure accurate privacy compliance. For example, ClassiDocs can deploy in hours to provide an accurate, up-to-date data inventory across an entire data estate, including all end points, cloud storage, databases, email, structured and unstructured data, and data at rest or in flight. Upon deployment and without specific training, users can discover confidential information such as PII, PCI, and HIPAA; report on and remediate security access controls; respond to DSARs and remediation actions; comply with 12 of the most critical GDPR articles. Additionally, organizations can further protect their data assets using Data443’s ARALOC platform, including Board Meeting Management Software that delivers the industry’s highest level security, mobile messaging, and management for agendas, rosters, and meetings, using custom branded and configured applications.

To learn more about Data443, ClassiDocs, ARALOC, and the rest of the company’s product portfolio, or to schedule a demonstration, Caribbean-based customers may contact Cortelco at +1 (787) 704-3242 or email sales@cortelcopr.com.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

///***ClassiDocs™ Classification: PUBLIC ***///