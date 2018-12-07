Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Issues Statement Regarding Letter Received from Engaged Capital

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Del Frisco’s” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DFRG) today issued the following statement regarding the publicly released letter from Engaged Capital, LLC to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”):

“Del Frisco’s is committed to maximizing long-term value for all shareholders. While we do not agree with certain characterizations of events or of our business and operations contained in the letter that we received from Engaged Capital, the Company values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing shareholder value.

The Board and management continually evaluate ideas to drive shareholder value and are committed to acting in the best interests of all of our shareholders. Del Frisco’s will maintain an open and active dialogue with its shareholders, including Engaged Capital, as the Board and management continue to take actions to position the Company for growth and success.”

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc.

Based in Irving, Texas, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. is a collection of 71 restaurants across 16 states and Washington, D.C., including Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, bartaco, and Del Frisco's Grille.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse serves flawless cuisine that's bold and delicious, and offers an extensive award-winning wine list and level of service that reminds guests that they're the boss. Barcelona serves tapas both simple and elegant, using the best seasonal picks from local markets and unusual specialties from Spain and the Mediterranean, and offers an extensive selection of wines from Spain and South America featuring over 40 wines by the glass. bartaco combines fresh, upscale street food and award-winning cocktails made with artisanal spirits and freshly-squeezed juices with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment. Del Frisco's Grille is modern, inviting, stylish and fun, taking the classic bar and grill to new heights, and drawing inspiration from bold flavors and market-fresh ingredients.

For further information about our restaurants, to make reservations, or to purchase gift cards, please visit: www.DelFriscos.com, www.BarcelonaWineBar.com, www.bartaco.com, and www.DelFriscosGrille.com. For more information about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit www.DFRG.com.

Forward-

Looking Statements

