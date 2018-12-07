Form 8.3 - BTG PLC

FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:
|Magnetar Capital Partners LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|BTG PLC
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
|N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|December 6, 2018
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?
|No
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
|5p ordinary
ISIN: GB0001001592
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
4,538,152
1.17%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
4,538,152
1.17%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
|Ordinary shares
|Swap
|Increasing a long position
|11,279
|827.6481
|Ordinary shares
|Swap
|Increasing a long position
|60,000
|833.7700
|Ordinary shares
|Swap
|Increasing a long position
|233,234
|826.7621
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives