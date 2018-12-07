07/12/2018 13:24:00

Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

PR Newswire

London, December 7

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

6 December 2018

(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

YES: Shire Plc

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary (ISIN: JP3463000004)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

100

0.000

00.000

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

10,913,800

1.391

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:

100

0.000

10,913,800

1.391

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

OrdinaryTotal Return SwapIncreasing a short position150,000USD 36.5380

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

   

Date of disclosure:

7 December 2018

Contact name:

Jonathan Brown

Telephone number*:

+44 (0)20 7659 1906

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
29
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Launches “FRST” a Forensic Restoration Service Team, Partnering With The Global BioRisk Advisory Council(GBAC)
3
Hemp, Inc. Featured in Caribbean Business as Puerto Rico Rolls Out Industrial Hemp Program
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:20
Sonoco Provides Update on Strategy, Issues New Financial Guidance
14:18
Net Asset Value(s)
14:15
New Tech Armor Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount Delivers Easy, Fast Wireless Charging in Your Car
14:15
Integrity Applications Announces GlucoTrack® Product Milestones
14:15
Global Blood Therapeutics Prices a $150.0 Million Common Stock Public Offering
14:12
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants
14:11
Presidio Residential Capital Sells Evergreen, an 18-Acre Community in Morgan Hill, Calif.
14:11
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:07
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 14:37:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-07 15:37:06 - 2018-12-07 14:37:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY