07/12/2018

Green Street Power Partners breaks ground on the largest community solar project in New York totaling 5.544 MW

Stamford, CT, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Street Power Partners, LLC (GSPP) announced today that construction has begun on a 5.544 MW solar project located in New Windsor, NY – the largest community solar project in the state of New York to date. Combined, the systems are expected to produce over 7,000,000 kWh annually powering over 750 households in areas serviced by Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

“The future of solar is in community distributed generation, which is why we’ve taken an aggressive approach to expanding our community solar portfolio,” stated Scott Kerner, CEO of Green Street Power Partners. “We’re especially excited to be a part of the largest community solar project in the state of New York, as it contributes significantly to the state’s, as well as the country’s, renewable energy needs.” 

Community solar provides renewable energy to residents who either do not own a home or do not have ideal conditions for a solar array onsite. The community solar program in New Windsor will run for 25 years and over the lifetime of the system it will collectively provide over $2,000,000 in savings to residents while displacing 140,657 tons of carbon. 

The New Windsor community solar program will be accepting applications soon. If you are interested in participating and would like to be notified when the official sign up page is live, you can complete this form.

About Green Street Power Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP finances, develops, owns and operates solar energy systems for businesses, schools, nonprofits and municipalities across the country. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@gspp.com or visit gspp.com.

Mia Behm

Green Street Power Partners, LLC

mbehm@gspp.com

