Greenliant Highlights Industrial SSDs at IC China 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will exhibit its broad portfolio of high-reliability solid state storage products at the China International Semiconductor Expo & Summit (IC China) in Shanghai, December 11-13, in hall W3, booth 022. Visitors will be able to discuss their data storage requirements with Greenliant’s technical experts and see the company’s new industrial solid state drive (SSD) products, including SATA M.2 ArmourDrive™, and NVMe solutions for datacenters.

Designed for embedded applications operating in extreme environments, SATA M.2 ArmourDrive is a high-performance, industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) removable SSD. See SATA M.2 ArmourDrive product information at https://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD.

For compact, space-constrained systems, Greenliant offers its portfolio of ball grid array (BGA) package NANDrive™ SSDs. Customers can choose from a wide range of capacities and industry-standard interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA). Greenliant will unveil a new line of ultra-high endurance NANDrive products to address the most demanding industrial applications. See NANDrive information at https://NANDrive.com.

Greenliant will also display its large capacity NVMe enterprise storage solutions. Available in a standard 2.5” and PCIe add-in card form factor, these high-reliability, high-performance products operate between -40˚C and +85˚C, with endurance up to 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years. Greenliant’s enterprise storage products are ideal for defense, aviation, automotive, industrial control, cloud computing and big data applications.

According to IHS Markit, “China’s market will continue to contribute a large share of the world total industrial machinery output in the long term,” https://technology.ihs.com/604985/global-industrial-automation-equipment-market-will-have-a-revenue-of-usd-2098-billion-in-2018.

Visit Greenliant at booth 022, hall W3 at IC China ( https://www.ic-china.com.cn/ ) to learn how Greenliant’s products meet lifespan, endurance and reliability requirements for data storage in automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking and communications, security and video applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

