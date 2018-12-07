06/12/2018 23:00:00

GWG Holdings Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle for Transaction with The Beneficient Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) announced today that it has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to file with the SEC and mail to its stockholders a definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C relating to its transaction with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (BEN) and associated parties.

GWGH anticipates that the transaction will close by December 27, 2018, twenty-days after the mailing of the definitive Information Statement.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry and beyond. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering them more than $564 million for their policies since 2006. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $1.96 billion in face value of policy benefits as of September 30, 2018. Life Epigenetics is commercializing epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry and beyond. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (BEN)

Based in Dallas, TX, BEN markets an array of lending and liquidity products along with retirement fund products to mid-to-high net worth individuals and to institutional investors. In addition to these product offerings, BEN offers a variety of services to individuals including fund administration, retirement funds and insurance services for covering risks attendant to owning or managing alternative assets. BEN will offer these services to individuals and institutions through its U.S.-based subsidiaries.  For more information about BEN, visit www.trustben.com.

Contact:

For GWG Holdings, Inc.

Dan Callahan 

Director of Communication

612.746.1935

For the Beneficent Company Group, L.P.

Mark Semer or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212.521.4800

GWG logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
19
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
13
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
05 Dec
GEN
Du ved af alle, at jeg ikke er ny her. Du gjorde fuldstændig nar af mig, da jeg købte 1.000 stk. Gen..
12
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
SpeeDx Receives CE-IVD Mark for ResistancePlus® GC Gonorrhea Test
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:14
Body and Mind Inc. Announces Results from Nevada Licensing
00:08
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
06 Dec
Report: Proposed ‘public charge’ rule changes could throw more than 100,000 New Yorkers into poverty
06 Dec
The Azoff Company Holdings Completes Acquisition of the Madison Square Garden Company’s 50 Percent Interest in Azoff MSG Entertainment
06 Dec
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Issues Statement Regarding Letter Received from Engaged Capital
06 Dec
New Clinical Data Further Validate SAVI SCOUT® Radar Localization System for Simpler, Positive Axillary Lymph Node Localization
06 Dec
GWG Holdings Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle for Transaction with The Beneficient Company
06 Dec
Aerojet Rocketdyne Gears Up for Next ULA Delta IV Heavy Mission
06 Dec
Sammons Financial Group Appoints New Chief Distribution Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 00:56:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-07 01:56:59 - 2018-12-07 00:56:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY