Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values PLC Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury The Company announces that it has today (7 December 2018) issued 150,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 234.50 pence per ordinary share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 270,644,480, of which 2,795,000 shares are held in Treasury, Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 267,849,480.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

7 December 2018