07/12/2018 22:00:00

Liberty Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company’s common shares of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2019.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

