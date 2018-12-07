Liberty Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

Related content

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company’s common shares of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2019.

