07/12/2018 18:37:21

Mspark CEO Steve Mitzel Wins Top CEO Award

HELENA, Ala., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark is proud to announce that CEO Steve Mitzel has been named Top CEO for the 100 to 250 employee category.

The Birmingham Business Journal’s 2018 CEO Awards highlight successful CEOs for Birmingham area businesses. Finalists were selected from a field of nominations based on contributions to his or her company, the company's track record of performance, the CEO's role in his or her industry and impact in the community, among other factors. Winners were unveiled at the Birmingham Business Journal’s event on Thursday, December 6.

Steve Mitzel, CEO of Mspark, commented, “I am honored to be named Top CEO for our category. It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the amazing people at Mspark.  It’s all about the team, the team, the team.  Together we have transformed our culture and pushed to significantly grow Mspark and improve each and every day. I couldn’t be more proud of all our team has accomplished, and look forward to a great 2019”

Anna Marie Chapman, Vice President of Human Resources at Mspark, added, “This is a well-deserved award for Steve and for Mspark. Steve’s passion and drive are unmatched. They show through in how he leads our company every day. We’re thankful to have such an incredible leader.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a8a2b4-acdc-4bc8-8b50-42446028224d

 

mspark-logo-sm.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
32
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:05
OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 84/18
19:02
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC EIX MDR TX MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:00
PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Quarterly Distribution of 40 Cents Per Share on Increased Share Count
18:57
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AQUA, SONS, RBBN, TSRO, ATUS and BA
18:54
Nasdaq Welcomes Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
18:52
One Identity Named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management
18:47
BIOPHYTIS Announces One Oral Presentation and Two Poster Presentations at the 11th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle Wasting
18:42
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Belden Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – BDC
18:40
UPS Super Hubs and New Network Technologies Enabling Superior On-Time Delivery Performance

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 19:24:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-07 20:24:04 - 2018-12-07 19:24:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY