Mspark CEO Steve Mitzel Wins Top CEO Award

HELENA, Ala., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark is proud to announce that CEO Steve Mitzel has been named Top CEO for the 100 to 250 employee category.

The Birmingham Business Journal’s 2018 CEO Awards highlight successful CEOs for Birmingham area businesses. Finalists were selected from a field of nominations based on contributions to his or her company, the company's track record of performance, the CEO's role in his or her industry and impact in the community, among other factors. Winners were unveiled at the Birmingham Business Journal’s event on Thursday, December 6.

Steve Mitzel, CEO of Mspark, commented, “I am honored to be named Top CEO for our category. It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the amazing people at Mspark. It’s all about the team, the team, the team. Together we have transformed our culture and pushed to significantly grow Mspark and improve each and every day. I couldn’t be more proud of all our team has accomplished, and look forward to a great 2019”

Anna Marie Chapman, Vice President of Human Resources at Mspark, added, “This is a well-deserved award for Steve and for Mspark. Steve’s passion and drive are unmatched. They show through in how he leads our company every day. We’re thankful to have such an incredible leader.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

