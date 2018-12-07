07/12/2018 11:39:00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 6

 NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 6 December 2018 were:

331.51p Capital only (undiluted)

331.51p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

331.89p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

331.89p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Tender Offer of 1,036,590 ordinary shares on 03 December

2018, the Company now has 85,373,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (including

24,955,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

