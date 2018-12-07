07/12/2018 11:40:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 6

 NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 06 December 2018 were:
168.31c  Capital only USD (cents)
131.68p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
175.46c  Including current year income USD (cents)
137.28p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 27th November

2018, the Company has 204,241,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 06 December 2018 were:

126.94c Capital only USD (cents)

99.32p Capital only Sterling (pence)

126.97c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.34p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580

C Shares in issue.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
29
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
27
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
Marrone Bio Innovations Launches TerraConnect™ New Biological Seed and Soil Platform
3
BNP Paribas Joins U.S. Alliance for Sustainable Finance as Founding Member
4
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Launches “FRST” a Forensic Restoration Service Team, Partnering With The Global BioRisk Advisory Council(GBAC)
5
Hemp, Inc. Featured in Caribbean Business as Puerto Rico Rolls Out Industrial Hemp Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:35
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amazon, Finisar, NuStar Energy, McDonald's, Robert Half International, and Guidewire Software — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:30
Pacira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 BMO Capital Markets Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
12:30
Watsco Completes Refinancing of $500 Million Credit Facility
12:30
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Alicia Secor to its Board of Directors
12:30
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, ADTRAN, Aspen Technology, AMC Entertainment, and Halliburton — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:25
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for JetBlue Airways, DaVita, Align Technology, Box, Manhattan Associates, and Citrix — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:20
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noodles, SL Green Realty, Kimberly-Clark, Cinemark, Polaris Industries, and Monolithic Power — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:18
Publication of Prospectus
12:00
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 12:54:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-07 13:54:00 - 2018-12-07 12:54:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY