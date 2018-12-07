Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 06 December 2018 were: 168.31c Capital only USD (cents) 131.68p Capital only Sterling (pence) 175.46c Including current year income USD (cents) 137.28p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 27th November

2018, the Company has 204,241,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 06 December 2018 were:

126.94c Capital only USD (cents)

99.32p Capital only Sterling (pence)

126.97c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.34p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580

C Shares in issue.