London, December 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 07 December 2018

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 06 December 2018, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,946p

Including income: 3,983p                                                

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

