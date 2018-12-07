Related content

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values PLC

The net asset values (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 06-12-2018 were:

Cum Income: 229.46p

Excluding Income: 227.88p

The above net asset values were calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.