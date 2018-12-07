07/12/2018 15:22:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
15:03 - 
Issue of Equity
06 Dec - 
Portfolio Update
06 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 7

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values PLC

The net asset values (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 06-12-2018 were:

Cum Income: 229.46p

Excluding Income: 227.88p

The above net asset values were calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
Hemp, Inc. Featured in Caribbean Business as Puerto Rico Rolls Out Industrial Hemp Program
3
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Fidelity Special Values .. 235.10 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:02
Mercer International Inc. Completes Private Offering of $350 Million of Senior Notes
16:00
Seneca Foods Names New Director
15:55
The Big Cook Up: Over 20,400 Meals Prepared by Saputo Employees for the Community
15:49
American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Second Kansas City, Missouri Location
15:35
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Prices $15,000,000 Public Offering
15:30
NEP Group Acquires Broadcast Sports International, LLC
15:24
LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Asian Carp Beta Testing Results And First Order of 42,000 lbs. of Asian Carp
15:22
Net Asset Value(s)
15:15
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 16:19:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-07 17:19:17 - 2018-12-07 16:19:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY