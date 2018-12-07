New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

SPG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SPG INT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=INT RAD DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RAD COR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COR DLR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DLR STC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=STC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 5th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. (SPG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Simon Property Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Simon Property Group reported revenue of $1,409.01MM vs $1,403.64MM (up 0.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.80 vs $1.65 (up 9.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Simon Property Group reported revenue of $5,538.64MM vs $5,435.23MM (up 1.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.24 vs $5.87 (up 6.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.54 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SPG

-----------------------------------------

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION (INT) REPORT OVERVIEW

World Fuel Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, World Fuel Services reported revenue of $10,429.50MM vs $8,543.00MM (up 22.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs -$0.57. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, World Fuel Services reported revenue of $33,695.50MM vs $27,015.80MM (up 24.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.50 vs $1.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.30 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=INT

-----------------------------------------

RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rite Aid's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Rite Aid reported revenue of $5,421.36MM vs $5,345.01MM (up 1.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs $0.16. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Rite Aid reported revenue of $21,528.97MM vs $22,927.54MM (down 6.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.01 and is expected to report on April 11th, 2019.

To read the full Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RAD

-----------------------------------------

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION (COR) REPORT OVERVIEW

CoreSite Realty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CoreSite Realty reported revenue of $139.18MM vs $123.07MM (up 13.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.47 (up 10.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CoreSite Realty reported revenue of $481.82MM vs $400.35MM (up 20.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs $1.56 (up 18.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.30 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COR

-----------------------------------------

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. (DLR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Digital Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Digital Realty Trust reported revenue of $768.92MM vs $609.93MM (up 26.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Digital Realty Trust reported revenue of $2,457.93MM vs $2,142.21MM (up 14.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $2.21 (down 55.20%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.98 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DLR

-----------------------------------------

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION (STC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stewart Information Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Stewart Information Services reported revenue of $507.64MM vs $501.57MM (up 1.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.47 (up 59.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stewart Information Services reported revenue of $1,955.72MM vs $2,006.64MM (down 2.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.08 vs $1.86 (up 11.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.08 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=STC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.