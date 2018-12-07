No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. Announces Launch of MediDent Supplies Brand

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), has announced the filing of “MediDent Supplies” as a Trade name with the State of Arizona and the launch of the all new www.MediDentSupplies.com website.

“The launch of MediDent Supplies is a perfect example of how impactful our business strategies and expertise can be to the businesses that No Borders acquires. Our strategic vertical acquisitions not only provide NBDR with existing customer bases, revenue streams and valuable supplier relationships but also with opportunities to deploy world class digital, social and marketing solutions quickly and affordably in these businesses to make them more successful. Realizing synergies and improving data utilization creates incredible growth opportunities before we even begin looking at offering new software solutions and digital products within the vertical itself,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc.

Using cutting edge, Artificial Intelligence (ai) based analytics, digital marketing and customer experience technology No Borders Labs, Inc. provides MediDent Supplies with actionable data that lowers costs and increases Lifetime Customer Value (LCV).

In addition to internally focused technology solutions No Borders Labs, Inc. is actively holding focus groups comprised of some of No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.'s existing dental industry clients in order to understand the pain points and subsequent opportunities for Web 3.0 software product offerings in the dental industry.

No Borders, Inc. strongly believes in the ability of its experienced team to create and deploy valuable products, services and software solutions in business verticals where the current market participants are behind the curve of technological adoption and deployment.

The launch of www.MediDentSupplies.com is the first live example of the strategic deals that the company intends to pursue in order to provide immediate market access, non-technical revenue streams and in-vertical operations that allow for the deployment of technologies that reduce cost, improve results and add scale to verticals from the inside out.

“I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredible people who make these ideas come to life. It takes a huge amount of talent, passion and commitment, which are all things that our team brings in spades. I am incredibly proud of everyone on the NBDR teams and immeasurably grateful for all the late nights these folks put in on www.MediDentSupplies.com,” continued Snyder.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a remote work, diverse holding company for several brands in verticals that are ripe and ready for the impact of Web 3.0 technologies. With a strategic focus on acquiring, improving and utilizing Web 3.0 tech inside its target verticals, No Borders can leverage its technological talent alongside its best in class branding, messaging and product teams to scale revenues for multiple vertical product offerings.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the USA through the Trade name “MediDent Supplies” with a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).

No Borders Labs, in addition to supplying leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies also offers consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release details forward-looking content projected based on present conditions. The reader is forewarned to not place expectation on speculative language. Except as required by law, the Company renounces any intention and accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements, be it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

No Borders, Inc.

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

www.NBDR.co

Morissa Schwartz, CCO