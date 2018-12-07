07/12/2018 15:01:59

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. Announces Launch of MediDent Supplies Brand

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), has announced the filing of “MediDent Supplies” as a Trade name with the State of Arizona and the launch of the all new www.MediDentSupplies.com website.

“The launch of MediDent Supplies is a perfect example of how impactful our business strategies and expertise can be to the businesses that No Borders acquires. Our strategic vertical acquisitions not only provide NBDR with existing customer bases, revenue streams and valuable supplier relationships but also with opportunities to deploy world class digital, social and marketing solutions quickly and affordably in these businesses to make them more successful. Realizing synergies and improving data utilization creates incredible growth opportunities before we even begin looking at offering new software solutions and digital products within the vertical itself,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc.

Using cutting edge, Artificial Intelligence (ai) based analytics, digital marketing and customer experience technology No Borders Labs, Inc. provides MediDent Supplies with actionable data that lowers costs and increases Lifetime Customer Value (LCV). 

In addition to internally focused technology solutions No Borders Labs, Inc. is actively holding focus groups comprised of some of No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.'s existing dental industry clients in order to understand the pain points and subsequent opportunities for Web 3.0 software product offerings in the dental industry.

No Borders, Inc. strongly believes in the ability of its experienced team to create and deploy valuable products, services and software solutions in business verticals where the current market participants are behind the curve of technological adoption and deployment. 

The launch of www.MediDentSupplies.com is the first live example of the strategic deals that the company intends to pursue in order to provide immediate market access, non-technical revenue streams and in-vertical operations that allow for the deployment of technologies that reduce cost, improve results and add scale to verticals from the inside out.

“I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredible people who make these ideas come to life. It takes a huge amount of talent, passion and commitment, which are all things that our team brings in spades. I am incredibly proud of everyone on the NBDR teams and immeasurably grateful for all the late nights these folks put in on www.MediDentSupplies.com,” continued Snyder.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR)  is a remote work, diverse holding company for several brands in verticals that are ripe and ready for the impact of  Web 3.0 technologies. With a strategic focus on acquiring, improving and utilizing Web 3.0 tech inside its target verticals, No Borders can leverage its technological talent alongside its best in class branding, messaging and product teams to scale revenues for multiple vertical product offerings.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the USA through the Trade name “MediDent Supplies” with a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).

No Borders Labs, in addition to supplying leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies also offers consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release details forward-looking content projected based on present conditions. The reader is forewarned to not place expectation on speculative language. Except as required by law, the Company renounces any intention and accepts no obligation to update forward-looking statements, be it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

No Borders, Inc.

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

www.NBDR.co

Morissa Schwartz, CCO

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
31
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
Hemp, Inc. Featured in Caribbean Business as Puerto Rico Rolls Out Industrial Hemp Program
3
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Seneca Foods Names New Director
15:55
The Big Cook Up: Over 20,400 Meals Prepared by Saputo Employees for the Community
15:49
American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Second Kansas City, Missouri Location
15:35
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Prices $15,000,000 Public Offering
15:30
NEP Group Acquires Broadcast Sports International, LLC
15:24
LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Asian Carp Beta Testing Results And First Order of 42,000 lbs. of Asian Carp
15:22
Net Asset Value(s)
15:15
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
15:10
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 16:19:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-07 17:19:12 - 2018-12-07 16:19:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY