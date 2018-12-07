07/12/2018 19:34:37

Oceana celebrates new leadership and new headquarters

Washington, DC, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Oceana’s international Board of Directors, Executive Committee, staff, and supporters joined together to celebrate Oceana’s new board leadership and new global headquarters in Washington, DC.  Oceana announced that Valarie Van Cleave, formerly the organization’s Vice-Chair and a long-time board member, will be the organization’s new Chair and that Ted Danson will succeed Van Cleave as Oceana’ s Vice-Chair.

Other attendees at the event included Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Shultz, Senator Kevin Ranker and Oceana’s board of directors.

Oceana’s CEO, Andy Sharpless welcomed guests to the event and introduced Oceana’s new board officers noting that “Oceana’s job is to win policies that help make our oceans abundant.  Ted and Valarie are proven winners, and it’s great to have them leading our board of directors.” Van Cleave remarked on the significance of the new board leadership: “I am honored to be Oceana’s first woman chair.  Given the large number of women leaders in our organization and here tonight, I would be willing to bet that I will be the first of many.”  Van Cleave is a former business executive who has since spearheaded successful fundraising efforts for political campaigns and conservation advocacy. She co-founded and co-chaired SeaChange, a record-breaking benefit for Oceana.

Danson spoke about his long involvement with Oceana. “Being a part of this organization and this board is thrilling,” he said, “many of us– occasionally – wonder if it is possible anymore to make positive change happen and Oceana is proof that it is possible.” Danson began working in ocean conservation nearly 30 years ago when he founded the American Oceans Campaign in the midst of starring on the long-running TV show Cheers. AOC was subsequently merged into Oceana.

Additional newly elected officers for Oceana include Diana Thomson as Treasurer and James Sandler as Board Secretary.  Other board members include board president Keith Addis, Dr. César Gaviria, David Rockefeller, Jr., Dr. Daniel Pauly, Dr. Kristian Parker, Dr. Rashid Sumaila, Gaz Alazraki, Heather Stevens, Herbert M. Bedolfe, III, Jean Weiss, Jena King, Loic Gouzer, María Eugenia Girón, Monique Bär, Sara Lowell, Simon Sidamon-Eristoff, Stephen P. McAllister, Susan Rockefeller, and Sydney Davis. Full bios of Oceana’s board are available at oceana.org/about-oceana/leadership/board-of-directors.

Photos of the event are available here:

https://bit.ly/2Ejec3U

View press release online here: 

https://oceana.org/press-center/press-releases/oceana-celebrates-new-leadership-and-new-headquarters

--

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that one billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit

www.oceana.org

to learn more.

Attachment

Melia Manter

Oceana

2024671963

mmanter@oceana.org

CEO Andy Sharpless, Board Chairman Valarie Van Cleave and Board Vice-Chair Ted Danson at Oceana's Board Reception and Open House

(C) Oceana/Joshua Roberts

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
32
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
2
“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:02
Wintrust Financial Corporation Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Common Stock Warrants
21:01
MacroGenics Announces Partial Clinical Hold on MGD009 Phase 1 Studies
21:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Huazhu Group Limited - HTHT
21:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 50W LED Dock Light with Adjustable 40” Arm
20:58
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CWH
20:42
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Will Stop Publishing Cost of Funds Indices in Early 2020
20:32
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Fusion Capital Management Adds Over $1 Billion in AUA This Year with Fusion Elements, an Open-Architecture Technology Platform Empowering Advisors with Operational Edge
20:19
INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against India Globalization Capital, Inc. in the District Court for the District of Maryland
20:14
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 21:26:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-07 22:26:36 - 2018-12-07 21:26:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY