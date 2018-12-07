07/12/2018 13:25:00

Physician-Assisted Death and Lifeboat Ethics Pre-empt Oath of Hippocrates, States the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician-assisted suicide (PAS) or physician-assisted death (PAD) are now receiving strong public support, writes Jeffrey Hall Dobken, M.D., M.P.H., in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. He traces the history of the acceptance of PAS/PAD in public policy and law to the ascendancy of “lifeboat ethics.”

Dr. Dobken is certified in bioethics and is an adjunct assistant professor at New York Medical College. He states that “the bioethics enterprise claims ownership and authorship of a hierarchy of moral thinking designed to protect society’s interests and the victims of injustice,” and it tends to “characterize any opposing opinion or concept as ‘unethical.’”

Scarcity of medical resources is the primary theme of bioethics, according to Dr. Dobken’s analysis, and bioethical questions are generally framed as who should be thrown off the lifeboat “if some are to be saved.” Complex metrics are developed to determine, in an “ethical manner,” how decision-makers “must set priorities among competing opportunities.” 

The question bioethicists fail to ask is the reason for scarcity and how to remedy it. Instead, scarcity is assumed to be inevitable. Its existence is used as “a device to advance a progressive agenda, to enhance the relevance of the bioethics community as moral guardians of the public welfare, and to redistribute goods and services for economic and political purposes.”

In the presence of a crisis, Dr. Dobken argues, the optimal prioritization of available resources cannot be determined by medically untrained bioethicists based on relative social worth, age, prognosis, or other social, non-medical determinants.

“When replacing advocacy for the frail, the sick, and/or the dying, on the assumption that they are somehow undeserving of treatment based on cost accountancy, with what is generally called ‘assistance in dying’ rather than the abandonment that it is, the bioethics enterprise has clearly violated every tenet for which it supposedly stood or was created,” Dr. Dobken states.

“The state, rather than the needy individual, has become the patient,” he concludes.        

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jeffrey Hall Dobken, M.D., jhdobken@verizon.net., or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:13
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
30
10:33
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
27
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA and HOOKIPA Sign a Collaboration and Manufacturing Agreement
2
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Launches “FRST” a Forensic Restoration Service Team, Partnering With The Global BioRisk Advisory Council(GBAC)
3
Hemp, Inc. Featured in Caribbean Business as Puerto Rico Rolls Out Industrial Hemp Program
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. Shareholder Update

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:18
Net Asset Value(s)
14:15
New Tech Armor Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount Delivers Easy, Fast Wireless Charging in Your Car
14:15
Integrity Applications Announces GlucoTrack® Product Milestones
14:15
Global Blood Therapeutics Prices a $150.0 Million Common Stock Public Offering
14:12
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants
14:11
Presidio Residential Capital Sells Evergreen, an 18-Acre Community in Morgan Hill, Calif.
14:11
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:07
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:05
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 14:36:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-07 15:36:35 - 2018-12-07 14:36:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY