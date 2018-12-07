Prospective Study Demonstrates EndoPredict® Can Guide Chemotherapy Decision For Women with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Related content

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced that academic researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) presented the first prospective outcomes data on EndoPredict® at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, Texas. One of the key findings is that EndoPredict high-risk patients had a better outcome with adjuvant chemotherapy compared to endocrine therapy alone.

“There is a critical need for improved test options that optimally combine genetic information from the tumor with important clinical features and help clinicians develop precision treatment plans for women with breast cancer,” said Johannes Ettl, M.D., lead investigator and head of the Gyneco-Oncological Outpatient Clinic, TUM “We are excited to present the first-ever prospective outcome data for the EndoPredict test which demonstrated the ability to predict disease free survival and guide decision of adjuvant chemotherapy use in hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.”

The key data being presented at SABCS are summarized below.

Title: First prospective outcome data for the clinic-molecular test EndoPredict in hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative early breast cancer in clinical routine.

Presenter: Johannes Ettl, M.D., TUM.

Date: Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Poster: P4-08-11

This prospective study evaluated outcomes data of patients whose adjuvant systemic chemotherapy recommendation was based on the EndoPredict (EPclin) test result. All patients were evaluated for treatment compliance, local recurrence, distant metastases and survival. A total of 373 patients with HR+, HER2- early breast cancer pts with 0-3 positive lymph nodes were enrolled between March 2012 and March 2015. The EndoPredict test allocated 238 pts (63.8 percent) in the low-risk group and 135 pts (36.2 percent) in the high-risk group. Of these, 128 patients were recommended to undergo adjuvant chemotherapy in addition to endocrine therapy and 92 (72 percent) of patients were compliant having received standard-of-care chemotherapy.

EndoPredict High vs. Low Risk Scores

The results show that the disease free survival (DFS) and distant metastases free survival (DMFS) in the low-risk group was 96.6 percent and 99.6 percent compared to 94.9 percent and 97.6 percent in the high-risk group. These results equate to a two-fold (HR 2.05; p=0.110) higher risk of disease recurrence and a five-fold (HR 5.18; p=0.0443) higher risk of distant metastases in patients with high EndoPredict scores vs low scores.

Demonstration of Chemotherapy Benefit

The analysis also demonstrated that EndoPredict high-risk patients who received adjuvant chemotherapy had a 3-year DFS of 96.3 percent compared to 91.5 percent in those high-risk patients who did not receive chemotherapy (HR: 0.32; p=0.06).

“In this first analysis of clinical data from our breast center, patients who were classified as high risk by EndoPredict and who received chemotherapy experienced a 68 percent reduction in relapse compared to patients who did not receive the recommended chemotherapy,” said Prof. Marion Kiechle, M.D., director of the Women´s Hospital, TUM. “After a median follow up of 3.5 years, the results approached statistical significance (p=0.06). For the first time, we looked at prospective data which demonstrated that EndoPredict has the capacity to predict chemotherapy benefit in EPclin high-risk patients. Future analyses with longer follow up will shed further light on this chemopredictive ability of the EndoPredict test.”

About Breast Cancer One in eight American women will have breast cancer during her lifetime. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among American women. The American Cancer Society estimates in its Cancer Facts & Figures 2018 report that more than 250,000 women will be told they have breast cancer in 2018.

About EndoPredict®

EndoPredict is a second-generation, multigene prognostic test that aids personalized treatment planning for patients with early-stage breast cancer. EndoPredict has been validated in approximately 4,000 patients with node-negative and node-positive disease and has been used clinically in more than 25,000 patients. In contrast to first-generation multigene prognostic tests, EndoPredict is validated to accurately predict both early (0-5) and late (5-15 years) distant recurrence and for prediction of benefit from both adjuvant chemotherapy as well as which patients can safely forgo extended endocrine therapy beyond five years. EndoPredict is manufactured by Myriad Genetics, Inc.

