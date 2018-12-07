07/12/2018 06:35:00

Sensorion Announces a Publication in Hearing Research on Kinetics of Prestin Blood Levels After Noise Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss

MONTPELLIER, France, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today announced the publication of a research paper in collaboration with the University of Connecticut School of Medicine regarding prestin, and its relevance and potential clinical use as a biomarker for hearing loss involving sensory hair cell death.

The paper, published in the peer-reviewed monthly journal Hearing Research, found that the outer-hair-cell-specific protein prestin, in circulation, may act as a biomarker for sensory hair cell damage and death. Prestin levels in circulation change after acoustic trauma in a preclinical model of sudden sensorineural hearing loss and the pattern of change is dependent on the severity of injury, with an early rise in prestin levels after noise exposure potentially predictive of permanent hearing loss.

Thus, an outer hair cell (OHC)-specific circulating biomarker may have both research and clinical applications, such as development of therapeutics and early diagnosis,” concluded Dr. Kourosh Parham, associate Professor and Director of Research in UConn Health’s Division of Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery. “These results suggest that there is a temporal pattern of change in serum prestin levels after acute hearing loss that is related to severity of hearing loss. Circulating levels of prestin may be able to act as a surrogate biomarker for hearing loss involving OHC loss.”

Details of the paper

Kourosh Parham, Maheep Sohal, Mathieu Petremann, Charlotte Romanet, Audrey Broussy, Christophe Tran Van Ba and Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen: Noise-induced trauma produces a temporal pattern of change in blood levels of the outer hair cell biomarker prestin. Hearing Research (2018). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heares.2018.11.013

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses.

We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today. www.sensorion-pharma.com

About the University of Connecticut

The University of Connecticut is one of the top 25 public research universities in the nation and is a research leader in the fields of genomics, advanced materials, cell biology, cardiovascular research, additive manufacturing, biomedical devices, cybersecurity and nanotechnology. As Connecticut’s flagship institution of higher education, UConn serves as an important resource for Connecticut economic development and is dedicated to building collaborations with industry and entrepreneurs. With more than $3.6B in investment from the state of Connecticut and industry partners, UConn will continue to train outstanding students, perform breakthrough research and develop innovative solutions for the marketplace. https://uconn.edu/ 

