07/12/2018 18:28:05

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--(PR NEWSWIRE)--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Markel Corporation (“Markel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MKL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mkl.

The investigation concerns whether Markel and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 7, 2018, Markel issued a press release stating “that after having been contacted on November 30, 2018, it is fully cooperating with inquiries by US and Bermuda authorities into loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd and its subsidiaries.”  Following this announcement, Markel’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 7, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Markel shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mkl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver

Related stock quotes

Markel Corporation 1,147.93 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:24
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Aphria Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:20
Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations
19:17
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, GOOG, NKTR and RYAAY
19:16
LA Gateway Partners achieves financial close on LAX Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC) project
19:15
Student-Run Coffee Shop Celebrates Public Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting
19:13
Green Street Power Partners breaks ground on the largest community solar project in New York totaling 5.544 MW
19:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, MGI and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 84/18
19:02
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC EIX MDR TX MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 19:44:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-07 20:44:14 - 2018-12-07 19:44:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY