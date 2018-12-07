SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Markel Corporation ("Markel" or the "Company") (NYSE: MKL).

The investigation concerns whether Markel and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 7, 2018, Markel issued a press release stating “that after having been contacted on November 30, 2018, it is fully cooperating with inquiries by US and Bermuda authorities into loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd and its subsidiaries.” Following this announcement, Markel’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 7, 2018.

