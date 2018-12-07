07/12/2018 18:42:09

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Belden Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – BDC

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Belden Inc. (“Belden” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDC) on behalf of investors.  The investigation seeks to determine whether Belden and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether Belden investors have been harmed as a result. 

For additional information about this investigation please visit: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/belden-inc/.

On December 3, 2018, Belden disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was “conducting an investigation” into Belden’s previously disclosed “material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017, related to the recognition of certain revenue at its Grass Valley business.”  Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock declined $5.43 per share, or nearly 10% in value, to close on December 4, 2018 at $50.45 per share.

Belden investors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 as a result of the above are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their important legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in stockholder-related matters in state and federal venues throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

