SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of bluebird bio, Inc. – BLUE

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 1, 2018, bluebird issued a press release advising investors that it had “announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).” On December 3, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an article noting that these “results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin.”

Following bluebird’s announcement of the clinical studies’ results, the Company’s stock price fell $6.39 per share, or 5.2%, to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

