07/12/2018 21:58:08

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. - ZXAIY

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  China Zenix Auto International Ltd. (“China Zenix” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ZXAIY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether China Zenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On June 14, 2018, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) suspended trading in China Zenix securities and commenced delisting proceedings.  The NYSE issued a press release stating, in part, that “[t]he determination to delist the Company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE Regulation that brought to light the existence of events that made further dealings or listing of the securities on the [NYSE] contrary to the public interest and not in keeping with sound public policy, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.” 

When trading resumed on June 18, 2018, China Zenix’s stock price fell $0.58, or 42.03%, to close at $0.80 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
32
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
31
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
05 Dec
 
Hej Herig,   Jeg har skrevet herinde siden januar 2018, at dette år vil blive utroligt udfordrende f..
13
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
22:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY
22:34
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI
22:31
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDermott International, Inc. – MDR
22:31
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altice USA, Inc. – ATUS
22:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
22:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
22:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
22:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 December 2018 23:09:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-08 00:09:22 - 2018-12-07 23:09:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY