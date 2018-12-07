07/12/2018 19:20:30

Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations

Boston, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers announced today that it will begin store closing sales at 102 Performance Bicycle locations across the country. Parent Company, Advanced Sports Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Performance Bicycle) filed for bankruptcy on November 16th as part of its reorganization strategy. As part of that process, the Company has made the strategic decision to close all 102 Performance Bicycle stores.

Opening discounts up to 40% will be offered on all inventory, including current product, and feature top bike and accessory brands.

“We expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” stated Tim Shilling, Managing Director, Gordon Brothers. “Tremendous values on all categories are being offered starting today. Sales will run until all inventory is sold, which is expected to be fast.”

See below for store location list.

Street Address

City

State

8402 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite MB101

Peoria

AZ

7204 E. Broadway

Tucson

AZ

14747 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite 114

Scottsdale

AZ

5955 West Ray Rd. Suite 15

Chandler

AZ

3302 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson

AZ

1155 S. Power Rd. Suite 111

Mesa

AZ

635 Brannan St.

San Francisco

CA

1824 University Ave

Berkeley

CA

7000 Amador Plaza Rd

Dublin

CA

2727 South El Camino Real

San Mateo

CA

1646 S, Bascom Ave.

Campbell

CA

2124 W. El Camino Real

Mountain View

CA

7730 Ronson Rd.

San Diego

CA

3833 Plaza Drive, #701

Oceanside

CA

3619 Midway Dr. Unit 2

San Diego

CA

8706 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa

CA

11675 Sorrento Valley Rd. Suite A

Sorrento Valley

CA

8850 Warner Avenue

Fountain Valley

CA

1700 East Ventura Blvd., Suite D

Oxnard

CA

6400 Owensmouth Ave., Suite D

Woodland Hills

CA

2745 El Camino Real

Tustin

CA

3550 Redondo Beach Blvd.

Torrance

CA

1314 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica

CA

24721 Alicia Parkway Suite A

Laguna Hills

CA

323 S. Arroyo Pkwy

Pasadena

CA

7611 East Carson St.

Long Beach

CA

369 Third St., Space 28

San Rafael

CA

1901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 150

Roseville

CA

5271 Sunrise Blvd.

Fair Oaks

CA

6555 Pacific Ave.

Stockton

CA

919 Howe Ave.

Sacramento

CA

1993 Santa Rosa Ave.

Santa Rosa

CA

5066 S Wadsworth Blvd., Unit 124

Littleton

CO

4824 N Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs

CO

2450 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder

CO

358 S. Colorado Blvd.

Glendale

CO

6570 S. Yosemite St. Suite A

Greenwood Village

CO

2407 South College

Fort Collins

CO

7430 West 88th Ave

Westminster

CO

141-C E. Main St.

Newark

DE

5329 Concord Pike

Wilmington

DE

1201 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 1

Ft. Lauderdale

FL

625 North Dale Mabry

Tampa

FL

351 North Orlando Ave.

Winter Park

FL

4421 Southside Blvd.

Jacksonville

FL

10502A Alpharetta Hwy

Roswell

GA

1471 Northeast Expy NE

Atlanta

GA

50 Barrett Pkwy. Suite 1045

Marietta

GA

3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. Space F 13

Buford

GA

8587 West Franklin Rd.

Boise

ID

2720 N. Halsted St.

Chicago

IL

381 Skokie Blvd.

Northbrook

IL

155 W. Golf Road

Schaumburg

IL

15876 South Lagrange Road

Orland Park

IL

428 S Route 59 Suite 106

Naperville

IL

2830 South Highland Ave. Space 3

Lombard

IL

8366 Castleton Corner Dr.

Indianapolis

IN

1991 E. Joppa Road, Space 18

Baltimore

MD

357 Muddy Branch Road

Gaithersburg

MD

6455 Dobbin Road, Suite C5

Columbia

MD

1667 Rockville Pike

Rockville

MD

43235 Crescent Blvd.

Novi

MI

3059 Oak Valley Dr.

Ann Arbor

MI

2081 South Telegraph Rd.

Bloomfield Hills

MI

653 Cary Towne Blvd.

Cary

NC

4436 South Blvd.

Charlotte

NC

1424 Westover Terrace Suite 102

Greensboro

NC

1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 3

Chapel Hill

NC

6325 Falls of Neuse Rd.

Raleigh

NC

1431 Mercantile Ave. NE Suite A

Albuquerque

NM

1509 Golden Gate Plaza

Mayfield Heights

OH

4466 Indian Ripple Rd

Dayton

OH

6674 Sawmill Road

Columbus

OH

7690 Montgomery Road

Cincinnati

OH

7073 SW Nyberg St

Tulatin

OR

3850 SW Hall Blvd.

Beaverton

OR

9988 SE Washington St.

Portland

OR

1740 E. Lanchaster Ave.

Paoli

PA

1300 South Columbus Blvd. Suite 11

Philadelphia

PA

934 Airport Center Dr. Suite 11A

Allentown

PA

6401 Penn Ave., Suite 300B

Pittsburgh

PA

535 Haywood Rd. Suite 1

Greenville

SC

2900 West Anderson Lane, Suite 3

Austin

TX

4750 FM 1960 West

Houston

TX

7549 Westheimer Road

Houston

TX

2915 East State Highway 114

Southlake

TX

4051 LBJ Freeway, Suite 110

Farmers Branch

TX

15048 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio

TX

5531 South Hulen St.

Fort Worth

TX

6101 Avenue K Suite 110

Plano

TX

4040 S. Lamar Blvd. Unit 3

Austin

TX

291 West 2100 South

Salt Lake City

UT

8387 Leesburg Pike, Space 20

Vienna

VA

6721 Frontier Dr.

Springfield

VA

11634 Plaza America Dr.

Reston

VA

381 Hillsdale Drive

Charlottesville

VA

2356 VA Beach Blvd. Suite C

Virginia Beach

VA

9015 W. Broad Street

Richmond

VA

4501 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle

WA

3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Suite A

Lynnwood

WA

15230 Northeast 24th St. Suite C

Redmond

WA

2220 South 37th St. Space 6

Tacoma

WA

 

 

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Cal Shusta

Gordon Brothers

cshusta@gordonbrothers.com

