Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations

Boston, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers announced today that it will begin store closing sales at 102 Performance Bicycle locations across the country. Parent Company, Advanced Sports Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Performance Bicycle) filed for bankruptcy on November 16th as part of its reorganization strategy. As part of that process, the Company has made the strategic decision to close all 102 Performance Bicycle stores.
Opening discounts up to 40% will be offered on all inventory, including current product, and feature top bike and accessory brands.
“We expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” stated Tim Shilling, Managing Director, Gordon Brothers. “Tremendous values on all categories are being offered starting today. Sales will run until all inventory is sold, which is expected to be fast.”
See below for store location list.
Street Address
City
State
8402 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite MB101
Peoria
AZ
7204 E. Broadway
Tucson
AZ
14747 N. Northsight Blvd. Suite 114
Scottsdale
AZ
5955 West Ray Rd. Suite 15
Chandler
AZ
3302 E. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson
AZ
1155 S. Power Rd. Suite 111
Mesa
AZ
635 Brannan St.
San Francisco
CA
1824 University Ave
Berkeley
CA
7000 Amador Plaza Rd
Dublin
CA
2727 South El Camino Real
San Mateo
CA
1646 S, Bascom Ave.
Campbell
CA
2124 W. El Camino Real
Mountain View
CA
7730 Ronson Rd.
San Diego
CA
3833 Plaza Drive, #701
Oceanside
CA
3619 Midway Dr. Unit 2
San Diego
CA
8706 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa
CA
11675 Sorrento Valley Rd. Suite A
Sorrento Valley
CA
8850 Warner Avenue
Fountain Valley
CA
1700 East Ventura Blvd., Suite D
Oxnard
CA
6400 Owensmouth Ave., Suite D
Woodland Hills
CA
2745 El Camino Real
Tustin
CA
3550 Redondo Beach Blvd.
Torrance
CA
1314 Wilshire Blvd.
Santa Monica
CA
24721 Alicia Parkway Suite A
Laguna Hills
CA
323 S. Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena
CA
7611 East Carson St.
Long Beach
CA
369 Third St., Space 28
San Rafael
CA
1901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 150
Roseville
CA
5271 Sunrise Blvd.
Fair Oaks
CA
6555 Pacific Ave.
Stockton
CA
919 Howe Ave.
Sacramento
CA
1993 Santa Rosa Ave.
Santa Rosa
CA
5066 S Wadsworth Blvd., Unit 124
Littleton
CO
4824 N Academy Blvd.
Colorado Springs
CO
2450 Arapahoe Ave.
Boulder
CO
358 S. Colorado Blvd.
Glendale
CO
6570 S. Yosemite St. Suite A
Greenwood Village
CO
2407 South College
Fort Collins
CO
7430 West 88th Ave
Westminster
CO
141-C E. Main St.
Newark
DE
5329 Concord Pike
Wilmington
DE
1201 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 1
Ft. Lauderdale
FL
625 North Dale Mabry
Tampa
FL
351 North Orlando Ave.
Winter Park
FL
4421 Southside Blvd.
Jacksonville
FL
10502A Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell
GA
1471 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta
GA
50 Barrett Pkwy. Suite 1045
Marietta
GA
3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd. Space F 13
Buford
GA
8587 West Franklin Rd.
Boise
ID
2720 N. Halsted St.
Chicago
IL
381 Skokie Blvd.
Northbrook
IL
155 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg
IL
15876 South Lagrange Road
Orland Park
IL
428 S Route 59 Suite 106
Naperville
IL
2830 South Highland Ave. Space 3
Lombard
IL
8366 Castleton Corner Dr.
Indianapolis
IN
1991 E. Joppa Road, Space 18
Baltimore
MD
357 Muddy Branch Road
Gaithersburg
MD
6455 Dobbin Road, Suite C5
Columbia
MD
1667 Rockville Pike
Rockville
MD
43235 Crescent Blvd.
Novi
MI
3059 Oak Valley Dr.
Ann Arbor
MI
2081 South Telegraph Rd.
Bloomfield Hills
MI
653 Cary Towne Blvd.
Cary
NC
4436 South Blvd.
Charlotte
NC
1424 Westover Terrace Suite 102
Greensboro
NC
1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 3
Chapel Hill
NC
6325 Falls of Neuse Rd.
Raleigh
NC
1431 Mercantile Ave. NE Suite A
Albuquerque
NM
1509 Golden Gate Plaza
Mayfield Heights
OH
4466 Indian Ripple Rd
Dayton
OH
6674 Sawmill Road
Columbus
OH
7690 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati
OH
7073 SW Nyberg St
Tulatin
OR
3850 SW Hall Blvd.
Beaverton
OR
9988 SE Washington St.
Portland
OR
1740 E. Lanchaster Ave.
Paoli
PA
1300 South Columbus Blvd. Suite 11
Philadelphia
PA
934 Airport Center Dr. Suite 11A
Allentown
PA
6401 Penn Ave., Suite 300B
Pittsburgh
PA
535 Haywood Rd. Suite 1
Greenville
SC
2900 West Anderson Lane, Suite 3
Austin
TX
4750 FM 1960 West
Houston
TX
7549 Westheimer Road
Houston
TX
2915 East State Highway 114
Southlake
TX
4051 LBJ Freeway, Suite 110
Farmers Branch
TX
15048 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio
TX
5531 South Hulen St.
Fort Worth
TX
6101 Avenue K Suite 110
Plano
TX
4040 S. Lamar Blvd. Unit 3
Austin
TX
291 West 2100 South
Salt Lake City
UT
8387 Leesburg Pike, Space 20
Vienna
VA
6721 Frontier Dr.
Springfield
VA
11634 Plaza America Dr.
Reston
VA
381 Hillsdale Drive
Charlottesville
VA
2356 VA Beach Blvd. Suite C
Virginia Beach
VA
9015 W. Broad Street
Richmond
VA
4501 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle
WA
3225 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Suite A
Lynnwood
WA
15230 Northeast 24th St. Suite C
Redmond
WA
2220 South 37th St. Space 6
Tacoma
WA
About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.
Cal Shusta
Gordon Brothers
cshusta@gordonbrothers.com