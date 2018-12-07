07/12/2018 19:54:35

UPDATE - The Big Cook Up: Over 20,400 Meals Prepared by Saputo Employees for the Community

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) is proud to celebrate the second edition of The Big Cook Up, its signature community engagement program where employees play an active role in giving back. On December 6, 2018, hundreds of Saputo employees gathered across 13 sites to prepare over 20,400 meals for families in need. Building on its initial success, this year, The Big Cook Up expanded to 10 new Saputo sites in Canada, the United States, and Australia, in addition to its three original sites in the Greater Montréal area.

Saputo launched The Big Cook Up with the objective of creating a unique and impactful community program combining its two greatest assets: its employees and its nutritious products. “The Big Cook Up brings everyone together in a meaningful way. We enjoy rolling up our sleeves and working towards a common goal, all so deserving families have the opportunity to share a warm and delicious meal together,” said Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

This year, Saputo also worked with its long-standing community partner, La Tablée des Chefs, to incorporate The Big Cook Up at the heart of its Brigades Culinaires program. As such, in November 2018, students from 125 participating high schools in Québec took part in The Big Cook Up and delivered 50,000 meals.

The Company looks forward to continuing the tradition of The Big Cook Up and increasing its impact over time to benefit even more communities across its network.

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, the Company strives to invest 1% of its pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations that promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com/our-promise/community.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

* Trademark used under licence.

