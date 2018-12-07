07/12/2018 18:40:00

UPS Super Hubs and New Network Technologies Enabling Superior On-Time Delivery Performance

Related content

Atlanta, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Facility expansions and retrofits add 350,000 piece-per-hour throughput in U.S.

  • Network visibility tools and leading-edge analytics align volume and capacity

  • UPS network performing at levels comparable to non-peak periods, while processing record volume

  • UPS confident in sustained on-time performance during the critical holiday period

UPS

(NYSE:UPS) today announced the company has achieved superior on-time delivery performance this holiday season through its unprecedented capacity expansion and new technology deployment. UPS is able to deliver record volume in a timely fashion thanks to greater collaboration with customers, improved network resource utilization, new automated capacity and the dedication of UPS employees around the world.

“During this critical period, we are pleased to be in a position to help even more customers attain their growth goals,” said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney. “Our transformation initiatives are enabling UPS to perform at high levels, even as we handle nearly double the average daily package volume as the rest of the year. We are confident we will sustain these high levels of service and we’re ready to take on even more customer shipments in the coming weeks.”

New Technologies Creating Operational Precision and Network Efficiencies

Ahead of the peak holiday season, UPS rolled out approximately 20 new technologies including:

  • The UPS® Peak Volume Alignment Tool (PVAT) uses advanced analytics to enable us to efficiently manage loads by synchronizing volume demands with capacity.

  • Network Planning Tools (NPT) combines advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and operations research to help us coordinate tractor-trailer movements between sortation hubs and avoid bottlenecks.

  • We are using new mobile tools to enhance on-road productivity and new delivery helper apps that speed seasonal employee onboarding and effectiveness. 

  • Harmonized Enterprise Analytics Tool (HEAT) for Hub operations creates more accurate forecasts about the package volume that needs to be processed within UPS facilities.

  • UPSNav, a significant update to UPS’s On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION). UPSNav provides UPS drivers with a new level of accuracy and precision, enabling them to operate at top efficiency while improving the customer experience.

  • Dynamic Sort Instruction (DSI)

    transforms a highly complex package sorting process into a simple scan, listen and sort process. DSI increases employee productivity and shortens the training time for UPS’s 100,000 seasonal workers.

    • New Capacity and Super-Hubs Are Super-Charging the UPS Network

    UPS made significant investments to provide new capacity and network resources for the peak holiday season this year. The company has opened 22 new or retro-fit automated facilities globally with between 25% and 35% higher efficiency.

    The company’s new Southeast Regional Hub in Atlanta, Georgia is part of a new “super hub” strategy with regional hubs opening in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Indianapolis, Ind. Highly automated, high-capacity super hubs create more options to manage peak volumes. Combined, these new facilities and retrofits have added more than 5 million square feet of capacity, increasing the flexibility and reliability of the UPS network. Additionally, UPS added more than 300 new package cars (UPS brown delivery trucks) to its delivery fleet.

    In the past year, UPS added six 747-8s and three 767-300 aircraft that increase our International capacity and enable us to redeploy larger aircraft to serve key U.S. routes. During the peak season, UPS is also leasing 35 additional aircraft.

    UPS also committed to hire 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume, and the vast majority are already onboard.

    “I want to thank our customers for their collaboration and commend our employees for their dedication.  We are half-way through the peak shipping season.  We’re pleased with the way our network is running and ready to handle the ramp of delivery demand as we enter in the final weeks of the year,” said Abney.

    About UPS                                                     

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

    # # #

    Glenn Zaccara

    404-828-4663

    gzaccara@ups.com

    1000647_UPS_Dimensional_Shield_Color_Small_RGB.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    Ingen indlæg

    Regulatory news

    18:40 UPS
    UPS Super Hubs and New Network Technologies Enabling Superior On-Time Delivery Performance
    04 Dec UPS
    The UPS Store is Ready to Help Consumers During the Busy Holiday Season
    04 Dec UPS
    UPS Deploys Purpose-Built Navigation For UPS Service Personnel
    03 Dec UPS
    UPS Offers Consumers Incentives To Make Holiday Shipping Easier And More Convenient
    14 Nov UPS
    UPS Delivers Wishes And Gives Back This Holiday Season
    13 Nov UPS
    UPS Expands Express Services To International High-Growth Markets
    08 Nov UPS
    UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend
    01 Nov WDC
    New Research Coverage Highlights Waters, W.R. Berkley, United Parcel Service, Western Digital, Torchmark, and Tennant — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
    31 Oct UPS
    UPS Recognized By EPA With SmartWay Excellence Award
    25 Oct UPS
    UPS To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind U.S. Urban Delivery Solution In Seattle

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
    06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aphria Inc. and Certain Officers – APHA
    2
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Esterline, Imperva, and Electro Scientific on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    3
    “Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”
    4
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    5
    SPARK Microsystems wins the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge 2018 for its revolutionary low-power wireless transceiver

    Related stock quotes

    United Parcel Service In.. 105.06 -2.8% Stock price decreasing

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:24
    LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Aphria Inc. To Contact The Firm
    19:20
    Store Closing Sales Begin Today at All Performance Bicycle Locations
    19:17
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, GOOG, NKTR and RYAAY
    19:16
    LA Gateway Partners achieves financial close on LAX Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC) project
    19:15
    Student-Run Coffee Shop Celebrates Public Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting
    19:13
    Green Street Power Partners breaks ground on the largest community solar project in New York totaling 5.544 MW
    19:11
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, MGI and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    19:05
    OMXS30 Weekly Options Expiration Value 84/18
    19:02
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC EIX MDR TX MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    07 December 2018 19:44:11
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-07 20:44:11 - 2018-12-07 19:44:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY