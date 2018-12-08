08/12/2018 00:00:00

Arvinas Presents Preclinical Data on Protein Degrader, ARV-471, at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today presented positive preclinical data on the company's lead clinical candidate, ARV-471, for advanced or metastatic ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 4-8 in San Antonio, Texas (Poster P5-04-18; Session 5: Tumor Cell and Molecular Biology: Endocrine Therapy and Resistance). In this study, orally administered ARV-471 demonstrated improved potency and anti-tumor activity both as a monotherapy and in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor, compared to current standard of care treatment regimens. 

“We believe that ARV-471 has the potential to be the first oral protein degrader for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, when used either as a single-agent or in combination with other routinely used anti-cancer agents,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and CEO of Arvinas. “This data reinforces our growing confidence that our PROTAC™ protein degraders have the potential to provide distinct advantages over existing approaches across a broad range of disease targets and to improve clinical outcomes over current standard of care. We continue to expect to initiate our Phase 1 clinical trial of ARV-471 in mid-2019.”

Key highlights from the poster "ARV-471, an oral estrogen receptor PROTAC degrader for breast cancer”:

  • Orally bioavailable ARV-471 demonstrated potent ERa degradation in wild-type and mutant ERa-expressing cell lines.

  • Oral administration of ARV-471 caused near-complete ERa degradation and resulted in tumor shrinkage in an orthotopic MCF7/estradiol breast cancer preclinical model; ARV-471 demonstrated superior tumor growth inhibition and ERa degradation compared to standard-of-care agent, fulvestrant.

  • Combination of ARV-471 and a CDK4/6 inhibitor demonstrated superior tumor growth inhibition when compared to the combination of fulvestrant and a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

  • ARV-471 inhibited growth of tamoxifen-resistant and ERa gene (ESR1) mutant tumors while also reducing tumor ERa levels.

  • ARV-471 displayed no ER agonist activity.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC™ protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein recycling system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. For more information, see www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development and regulatory status of our product candidates, including the timing of our clinical trial for ARV-471. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether we will be able to successfully file INDs for our product candidates on our expected timelines, or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements our expected timeline and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” sections contained in our quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

