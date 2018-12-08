BANK OZK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 26, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bank OZK (NasdaqGS: OZK), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

About the Lawsuit

Bank OZK and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, that the Company lacked sufficient credit risk assessment controls creating an increased risk of charge-offs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had “incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits” that it previously had classified as substandard. On this news, the price of Bank OZK’s shares plummeted.

The case is Colbert v. Bank OZK, et al., 18-cv-00793.

