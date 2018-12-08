08/12/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Curo Group Holdings Corp. (“Curo Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURO) in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Curo Group securities between July 31, 2018 through October 24, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ alleged violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curo Group’s conversion from Single-Pay Loans to Open-End Loans was materially undermining its ongoing financial performance and 2018 full-year guidance, including massively diluting its adjusted EBITDA and net revenue; and (2) consequently, Curo Group’s 2018 full-year fiscal guidance was materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the Complaint alleges that investors suffered damages as a result.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the February 4, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

