Larson Electronics LLC Releases 30’ 8/3 SOOW Weatherproof Extension Power Cord

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a 30-foot 8/3 SOOW extension power cord equipped with a 30-amp rated L6-30 NEMA male plug and female connector. This extension cord is designed for heavy duty outdoor applications, allowing operators to extend power to equipment for maintenance, power generator operation, construction equipment and other temporary applications where weatherproof outlets are not readily available.

The EXC-30-8.3-30A-L6.30-WP is a rugged weatherproof extension cord constructed of 8/3 SOOW cable terminated in a male NEMA L6-30P cord cap and NEMA L6-30C female connector. This 30-foot 250V SOOW extension cord is flexible and weatherproof. This industrial extension cord is popular for use in remote outdoor locations to connect generators, stage equipment, UPS battery backups and other industrial equipment.

“This SOOW extension cord is ideal for operators who need weatherproofed power for their equipment in remote locations where regular weatherproof outlets are unavailable,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cord is suitable for use indoors and outdoors for construction sites, plant turnarounds, exhibits, stage equipment and shipyard applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

